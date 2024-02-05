Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 19

ARBER BRAHAJ, aged 28, of James Street, Gillingham, failed to stop following an accident in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to stop when required by police, criminal damage to a police vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

LEVI ROBERTSON, aged 18, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £80.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ROBERT RAKSA, aged 55, of The Severn, Daventry, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £450, surcharge £180.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

ZAKRIYA ALI KAZMI, aged 21, of Oakley Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £263.95, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER PARASKEVAS, aged 61, of Wells Court, Moulton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

ALEKSEJ PILIPCIUK, aged 47, of Perry Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

JUSTINA LUCY F RONAN, aged 41, of Lyne Walk, Hackleton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

PAULA DEBORAH STONE, aged 62, of Smith’s Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

VICTORIA STRATU, aged 26, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, carried a young child in the rear of a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt; fined £110, surcharge £440, costs £90, three points.

CHRISTOS ZOGAS, aged 28, of Flanders Way, Brackley, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 20

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 43, Emerald Way, Northampton, stole items to the value of £10.00 from Age Concern UK; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 22

ANTHONY O'CONNELL, aged 35, of Upton Hall Crescent, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance;

HASSAN MIAH, aged 40, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; 16 weeks in prison, costs £85.

RYAN TIWARY, aged 36, of HINTON Road, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, drove while disqualified; 13 weeks in prison, costs £625.00, disqualified for 36 months.

PAVEL BORTA, aged 25, of Langsett Close, Northampton, drink driving, drove on a road without reasonable consideration to other users; 150 hours unpaid work, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

TYREECE RUDDOCK, aged 23, of no fixed abode, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, disqualified for six months.

JOSHUA BOND, aged 22, of Millers Close, Kislingbury, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £157, surcharge £63.00, costs £85.00, three points.

ELLYSE BROADBELT, aged 21, of Hocknell Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 15 months.

LINTON KUFAZVINEYI, aged 31, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 22 months.

VALERIGA RIBAKOVA, aged 33, of Eastfield Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £346.00, surcharge £138.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

CRISTINEL COSTEA, aged 47, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £507, surcharge £203.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

MATHEW CHALAKUZHY, aged 30, of Cranford Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £184, surcharge £74.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

KIERON McHUGH, aged 34, of Grange Road, Northampton, fined £692.00, surcharge £277.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

ANDREA LYON, aged 48, of Clipston Way, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other road users; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £110.00, three points.

NICHOLAS HUMPHREY, aged 22, of Ashton Road, Roade, drove without due care and attention; fined £461, surcharge £185.00, costs £110.00, six points.

AZURAE ROBERTS, aged 32, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £57, surcharge £23.00, costs £110.00, three points.

GABRIEL BIRSAN, aged 27, of Denmark Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £133, surcharge £53.00, costs £110.00, four points.

KARL MANDEFIELD, aged 27, c/o Park Leys, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.00.

JERMAINE RICCARDO HERBERT, aged 38, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.

TAKWANA HOVE, aged 45, of Peter Fursman Drive, Crick, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £110, three points.

ALEX PHILIP BURROWS, aged 31, Damselfly Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £492, surcharge £197, costs £110, six points.

KIERAN BROOKLYN LONG, aged 21, of Merryhill, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £110, disqualified for 21 days.

RAYMOND NOEL NEELY, aged 41, of Bosworth Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.