Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Moulton, Long Buckby and Weedon

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 23

CONOR PEARCE, aged 27, of West Leys Court, Moulton, three counts of breaching a sexual risk order by failing to notify offender manager of addresses where stayed, failing to notify offender manager of using an internet enabled mobile device and having contact with a child under the age of 16; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, prosecution costs £350.

BARRY CLARKE, aged 46, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, two counts of theft from a shop — stole steak to the value of £32 belonging to Heron Foods, stole items to the value of £118 belonging to Tesco Stores; fined £50, community order, compensation: £150, costs £85.

HALLEY LEE, aged 18, of Bridge Street, Weedon, common assault of a woman by throwing a pint glass at her; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, costs £85.

RODGERS TEMBO, aged 39, of South Close, Long Buckby, drink driving — 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified by 24 months.

MIHAIL LUCHIN, aged 30, of Euston Road, Northampton, three counts of drug driving on November 21, 2024, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

RAMAZAN MUSTAFA, aged 27, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an instructed unpaid work appointment; fined £73, costs £60.

BRIAN EBULUBU, aged 26, of Streambank Road, Northampton, speeding — 77mph on M1 exceeding a temporary speed restriction of 50mph; fined £498, surcharge £199, costs £200, disqualified for 14 days.

■ These cases were heard on June 24

RAZVAN-PAUL NASTASE, aged 38, of Thenford Street, Northampton, drink driving — 51mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; failed to surrender to custody; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JONAH LAW, aged 29, of Rosewood Close, Daventry, drunk in charge of vehicle — 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85, 10 points.

ROBERT McQUARRIE, aged 64, of Greenhills Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.

■ These cases were heard on June 25

JOHN LACEY, aged 31, of Miranda Lane, Brackley, failed to provide specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, failed to provide specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, obstructed police; community order with 160 hours unpaid work, mental health treatment requirement, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

JAMES MOSSMAN, aged 47, of Toms Close, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 32 weeks in prison, costs £85.

IRDI IDRIZI, aged 32, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a vehicle, sent communication / article of an indecent / offensive nature; fined £333, compensation of £400, surcharge £266, costs £85.

DEAN RATCLIFFE, aged 36, of The Briars, Northampton, drove on Ashbrow Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing when there was a child on a bike crossing catching the rear wheel of the bike resulting in slight injury to the rider, driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £130, five points.

GARY ROSS, aged 54, of Weedon Road, Dodford, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident on London Road, Daventry; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £130, five points.

DELIA MOLDOVAN, aged 19, of Four Corners Crescent, Northampton, drove on Windingbrook Lane, Northampton at the junction with Turnberry Lane without due care and attention — drove into the back of a stationary vehicle at a junction, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — driver did not have any licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £130.

GERALD KNEE, aged 89, of High Street, Syresham, drove without due care and attention on Manor Road, Brackley, without due care and attention — reversed into a wall which was pushed into a parked vehicle causing damage, driver failed to stop after a road accident; fined £413, surcharge £165, costs £130, seven points.

MOHAMMED UDDIN, aged 39, of Wexham Close, Luton, drove on Banbury Road, Brackley, without due care and attention — pulled out of Fox Lane and collided with a parked vehicle, driver failed to stop after a road accident; fined £67, surcharge £27, costs £130, six points.

ROSE-MARIE KOOMSON, aged 41, of Woodgate Road, Northampton, drove on Woodgate Road without due care and attention — tried to move her vehicle on to her drive, unsupervised as she had not passed her test, started to reverse but pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and reversed into a neighbours property causing damage to their home, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £151, surcharge £60, costs £130, six points.

BEN MURRAY, aged 44, of Main Road, Northampton, drove on Quarry Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — accelerated out of junction without space and collided with another vehicle causing it to collide with roadside furniture causing damage to vehicle and slight injury to driver; fined £773, surcharge £309, costs £130, four points.

FLORIN MOISA, aged 45, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDRIAN MIHALACHI, aged 41, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, drove on A45 Riverside while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £130, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.