Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley and Church Brampton

Local magistrates dealt with the following 21 cases including possession of cocaine, assaulting police, theft from a motor vehicle and racist behaviour at a town centre pub…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 4

NADIME SALEHIN, aged 22, of Shankley Way, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £383, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIANA ANDRONACHE, aged 47, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JOSH ADAMS COOK, aged 21, of Yeomans Close, Brackley, drove on Poppyfields Way while unfit through drugs; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LLOYD GREEN, aged 39, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle — stole a laptop, two pairs of sunglasses, a coat and a pound coin, fraud by false representation — used a bank card that belonged to another intending to make a gain, theft from a shop — stole groceries and chilled goods of a value unknown belonging to Co-op; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £401.

LEE MITCHELL, aged 61, of no fixed abode, four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Market Square and Abington Street, Northampton, when excluded, being drunk in Abington Street, by having an open receptacle of alcohol, failed to surrender to custody; community order, costs £255.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRINITY SANDERS, aged 33, of Robert Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, assaulted a paramedic by beating; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

BEN ANDREWS, aged 22, of Grange Road, Northampton, drove on Talan Rise while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £325, six points.

GEORGIA HUTCHINSON, aged 35, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, drove on St James Mill Road while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £300, six points.

BILLY STEVENSON, aged 27, of University Close, Northampton, aged 27, drink driving on Boughton Green Road, Northampton — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 5

RICHARD HORNE, aged 47, of Arthur Street, Northampton, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing at The Fish public house, Northampton; community order with alcohol treatment for four months, surcharge £114, costs £300.

MATTHEW O'CONNELL, aged 33, of Golf Lane, Church Brampton, drove a vehicle on Wooldale Road without due care and attention, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with alcohol treatment and overnight curfew and electronic monitoring for four months, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

RHYS MORIARTY, aged 32, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, theft from a shop — on March 19, 2025, stole two tubes of Pringles and a four-pack of Stella Artois lager to the value of £10.58 belonging to Hartwell Post Office; 17 weeks in prison, compensation of £5.29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHYS JOHN MORIARTY, aged 32, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by twice failing to attend planned office appointments; four weeks in prison suspended for 18 months..

JEFFREY DAVIES, aged 54, of Avon Close, Daventry, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RICKY SHARMAN, aged 61, of Marriott Street, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by not retaining chat history; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

JOSEPH LAY, aged 25, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — ketamine; fined £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEFTERIS SAKANQR, aged 35, of Mercers Row, Northampton, drink driving on York Road, Northampton, — 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

JAMIE CLACK, aged 22, of no fixed abode, two counts of breaching a sexual risk order by installing a VPN on an internet-enabled mobile device and purchasing an internet-enabled device without informing police; 20 weeks in prison.

MD JAHEDUL KARIM, aged 52, of Broad Street, Northampton, used a vehicle on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, with no insurance, used a vehicle where its use involved a danger of injury to any person.— a child in the rear was on a females lap; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, three points.

JOHN LUCK, aged 20, of Ladycroft, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend an unpaid work placement; fined £80, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.