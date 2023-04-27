Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry, Blisworth, Weedon, Hackleton, Earls Barton, Ravensthorpe

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 13

ARGEN TUKA, aged 21, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

IONUT NITA, aged 29, of South Holme Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

COLIN WYLES, aged 57, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £492, surcharge £197, costs £85.

ROGER JON JARRETT, aged 42, c/o Thorn Hill, Northampton, stole items value £323.94 from Dobbies Garden Centre, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order.

ROGER JON JARRETT, aged 42, c/o Thorn Hill, Northampton, two counts of assaulting an NHS mental health nurse, criminal damage; community order, fined £150, pay compensation of £100, costs £85.

CORNEL CIOBANU, aged 40, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

GRAHAM HANSON, aged 73, of Trinity Close, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

GARETH NIGHTINGALE, aged 40, of Shankley Way, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LEE JOHN SAMBROOKS, aged 45, of Talavera Close, Daventry, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £916, surcharge £366, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

PAWEL JAN SIKORA, aged 41, of Aldwell Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SAMUEL LUKE DUVAL, aged 26, of no fixed abode, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £422, surcharge £169, costs £85.

DAVID LEDGER, aged 48, of Naseby Drive, Daventry, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, failed to prove a specimen of breath; fined £1,087, surcharge £435, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

GEMMA MURDOCH, aged 39, of High Street, Ravensthorpe, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £85, 10 points.

THOMAS BRYAN PURR, aged 37, of High Street, Ravensthorpe, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NICHOLAS HENRY SMITH, aged 63, of Greenaway Close, Blisworth, drink-driving, drove while disqualified; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

ION VASILACHI, aged 30, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 14

EMILY PAYNE, aged 37, of Ashwood Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £250, disqualified for 12 months.

DERYA TICHBORNE, aged 36, of Southwood Hill, Northampton, possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LUCIAN APARASCHIVEI, aged 23, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £124, surcharge £49, costs £90, six points.

KAWSER AZAD, aged 26, of Countess Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MOHAMMED WALI BALOCH, aged 23, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, rode a pedal cycle on a footpath; fined £220, surcharge £48, costs £90.

JAMES JONATHON C BARKER, aged 32, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDRE BERTASIUS, aged 72, of Dorset Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

MARINGLEN BOJA, aged 25, of Ravenscroft, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DEBORAH SUSAN BROWN, aged 57, of WadhamCourt, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

AMBER CLARKE, aged 25, of Main Street, Lower Shuckburgh, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JAMIE DAVIS, aged 45, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IAN DENNIS, aged 52, of Queens Park Parade, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ENTRI ELEZI, aged 30, of Hunter Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90.

CESLOVAS ENDREKUS, aged 53, of Monmouth Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ANDREA CAROLINE FENOULHET, aged 46, of The Crescent, Hackleton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £42, costs £90, three points.

MARK ANTHONY FOX, aged 60, of Ashley Way, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £264,. costs £90, six points.

ROBERTO GHEORGE, aged 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU IMBREA, aged 25, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the rider of a Voi scooter who was alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £998, surcharge £399, costs £90, six points.

NIBIN JOSEPH, aged 26, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

MALACHI MARION KERR, aged 19, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN DANIEL LUPU, aged 32, of Danefield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE DANIEL LEE NEWTON, aged 31, of Tovey Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £106, surcharge £42, costs £90, three points.

VICTOR ONISOR, aged 30, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

JEVGENIJS PEIRAGS, aged 42, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS RODGER, aged 26, of Queen Street, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALAN SMITH, aged 67, of Arlbury Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £63, surcharge £25, costs £90, three points.

NICOLAE DAVID STOICA, aged 21, of Swansea Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES CHRISTIAN HERMANN STURDY, aged 36, of Wildern Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £857, surcharge £342, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA TAYLOR, aged 35, of Balliol Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

GEORGE REECE TEMPLETON, aged 26, of Manor Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

LILIAN TROFIM, aged 30, of Southfield Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

MATEI TURCSANYI-MANOLESCU, aged 25, of Earl Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MUFSID VALIYAPEEDIYEKKAL, aged 28, of Hinton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

MARK ANDREW WARD, aged 47, of Roe Road, Northampton, used an illegal privately-owned E-SCOOTER, on a road with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY WASHINGTON, aged 36, of Park Close, Earls Barton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DANIEL STEPHEN WEEKES, aged 32, of St Albans Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IAN LEWIS YOUNG, aged 34, of Murray Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

