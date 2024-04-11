Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 28

CARL KING, aged 38, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, two counts of drug driving, three counts of criminal damage, common assault; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £300, disqualified for 411 days.

CHARLIE COX, aged 23, of Grange Road, Northampton, possession of Amphetamine, obstructed/resisted police; fined £122, surcharge £49, costs £145.

PETER OSBORN, aged 48, of Parva Court, Northampton, drink driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 35 months.

ROBERT HONEYSETT, aged 38, of Windsor Close, Towcester, drink driving, possession of cocaine, no MoT; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

VASILE GORGAN, aged 33, of Sandhills Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400.00, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

LISA McDONALD, aged 40, of Newnham Road, Northampton, stole two bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky, to a value of £72 from Asda, stole eight bottles of liquid detergent to a value of approximately £48 from Niza Enterprises, stole two Nescafe Azera, two Kenco Millicano, Tesco basket and Tesco Ham to a value of £35 from Tesco, stole various items to a value of £250 from Boots; ten weeks in prison.

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £44.

CRAIG CANNING, aged 35, of Gt Gull Crescent, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order; fined £60.

SIMON SOPI, aged 27, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JACK MARCHANT, aged 24, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.00, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PATRICK CAWLEY, aged 39, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole groceries to the value of £50 from the Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ETHAN McCUE, aged 20, of The Crown Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis and MDMA; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

RIO DAYKIN-TAYLOR, aged 28, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £100.

VALENTINS GALKINS, aged 30, of Junction Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 50 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.

■ This case was heard on March 30

TODD DICKSON, aged 24, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; fined £166, surcharge £66.

■ This case was heard on April 1

BRIAN GRANGE, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and heroin; fined £196.00, surcharge £157.00, costs £85.

