Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 28
CARL KING, aged 38, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, two counts of drug driving, three counts of criminal damage, common assault; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £300, disqualified for 411 days.
CHARLIE COX, aged 23, of Grange Road, Northampton, possession of Amphetamine, obstructed/resisted police; fined £122, surcharge £49, costs £145.
PETER OSBORN, aged 48, of Parva Court, Northampton, drink driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 35 months.
ROBERT HONEYSETT, aged 38, of Windsor Close, Towcester, drink driving, possession of cocaine, no MoT; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.
VASILE GORGAN, aged 33, of Sandhills Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400.00, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.
LISA McDONALD, aged 40, of Newnham Road, Northampton, stole two bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky, to a value of £72 from Asda, stole eight bottles of liquid detergent to a value of approximately £48 from Niza Enterprises, stole two Nescafe Azera, two Kenco Millicano, Tesco basket and Tesco Ham to a value of £35 from Tesco, stole various items to a value of £250 from Boots; ten weeks in prison.
LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £44.
CRAIG CANNING, aged 35, of Gt Gull Crescent, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order; fined £60.
SIMON SOPI, aged 27, of Tarn Croft, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.
JACK MARCHANT, aged 24, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.00, surcharge £114, costs £85.
PATRICK CAWLEY, aged 39, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole groceries to the value of £50 from the Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.
ETHAN McCUE, aged 20, of The Crown Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis and MDMA; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.
RIO DAYKIN-TAYLOR, aged 28, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £100.
VALENTINS GALKINS, aged 30, of Junction Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 50 hours unpaid work, costs £60.00.
■ This case was heard on March 30
TODD DICKSON, aged 24, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; fined £166, surcharge £66.
■ This case was heard on April 1
BRIAN GRANGE, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and heroin; fined £196.00, surcharge £157.00, costs £85.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.