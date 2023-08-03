■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 20

PETER MOWL, aged 72, of Elder Drive, Daventry, breached sexual harm prevention order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SARAH McCANN, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, stole two bottles of alcohol value £62 from Asda; two weeks in prison, compensation of £62, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SAID MOHAMED, aged 29, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements while on sex offenders register; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.00.

KRISTYNA MOORE, aged 22, of Dennetts Close, Daventry, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating; fined £200, compensation £100, surcharge £80, costs £85.00.

LEON GLADWELL-ADAMS, aged 22, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation £75.00, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

LAUREN FLETCHER, aged 24, of Junction Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £438.00, surcharge £175.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

LARISSA PAP, aged 18, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120.00, costs £85.00, six points.

CAYDEN FRY, aged 20, of Stoneacre Close, Daventry, wilful obstruction of a highway; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

MARIUS ALMAJANU, aged 37, of Essex Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for six months.

JODAN BROWN, aged 28, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, trespass in dangerous proximity to railway lines; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 28, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting an A&E nurse, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; compensation of £200, costs £200.

ELLIE-MAY HOLDEN, aged 25, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating, three counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; fined £1,500, compensation of £400,

■ These cases were heard on July 21

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order; 12 weeks in prison.

ALPHA MUYIGA, aged 52, of Collmead Court, Northampton, breach of coronavirus international travel regulations; discharged absolutely, surcharge £22.

LAURA BAKER, aged 52, of Churchill Road, Welton, speeding; fined £94, surcharge £38, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DECLAN MICHAEL HARVEY FRANKLIN, aged 25, of Randall Road, Northampton, sent an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; four weeks in prison.

OLIVER JAMES DAVID MOORES, aged 42, of Huntingdon Drive, Towcester, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £625, three points.

NIGEL NDIWENI, aged 24, of Manfield Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £300.

DAN STRATU, aged 20, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIRON VIDA, aged 48, of River View, Northampton, no insurance; fined £156, six points.

MIRON VIDA, aged 48, of River View, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £78, surcharge £94, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD BRENCHLEY, aged 42, of Manor Road, Woodford Halse, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARIO ANDREI RESMOVICI, aged 25, of Dunster Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.