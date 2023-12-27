Who’s been in court from Northampton, Daventry and Brixworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 9
STEPHEN VINE, aged 30, of no fixed abode, stole chocolates to the value of £168.20 from One Stop; fined £120, compensation £168.20,
Advertisement
Advertisement
SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order; 26 weeks in prison; costs £85.
ZAK KAZMI, aged 21, of Oakley Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.
■ These cases were heard on December 11
RODNEY NEAL, aged 42, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, stole Amazon parcels of a value unknown; fined £80, costs £85.
THOMAS REED, aged 21, of The Ridings, Brixworth, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BIJOY PHILIP, aged 43, of 38 The Severn, Daventry, drink driving, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.
STEVEN HUGHES, aged 43, Ruskin Way, Daventry, drink driving; fined £672, disqualified for 18 months.
IONITA-LUCIAN BLANDU, of Baker Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.
SHAUN BERRY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, damaged alcohol to the value of £83.50 belonging to Morrisons; fine £50, compensation £83.50, costs £85.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BRENDON O'CONNELL, aged 33, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.
■ These cases were heard on December 12
DANIEL STRATFORD, aged 40, of Kirton End, Northampton, drug driving; 175 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.
WARREN ENGLAND, aged 23, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £300, surcharge £120.
PHILIP HOLOD, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, four counts of stealing alcohol from One Stop between September 26 and October 8, 2023, total value £460; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £460, costs £100.
Advertisement
Advertisement
ADAM HANLON, aged 56, of The Manor, Northampton, drink driving; fined £380, surcharge £152, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.
MARTIN CHALKLEY, aged 36, of Sherwood Drive, Daventry, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.
WARREN HEFFORD, aged 23, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50
PARKASH SINGH, aged 48, of Prestbury Road, Duston, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; Fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £310, six points.
Advertisement
Advertisement
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.