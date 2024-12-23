Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These cases involving dangerous driving, assault on police, carrying a knuckle duster and possession of crack cocaine have been dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 4

PAUL JOHNSTON, aged 60, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified; community order, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JOSHUA TERRY, aged 30, of HMP Norwich, dangerous driving, drove while disqualified, failed to stop for police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; eight months in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £187. disqualified for three years.

DAVID BROWN, aged 45, of St Katherine's Court, Northampton, two counts of common assaults of police officers; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £310.

CALVIN OCHAN, aged 23, of no fixed abode, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon — namely a knuckle duster, possession of cannabis; eight months in prison, surcharge £187.

DARREN WILLIAM BAILLIE, aged 56, of Viscount Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £556, surcharge £222, costs £110, six points.

DARRAL JOHN BODEN, aged 66, of The Piece, Spratton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, disqualified for seven days.

ANDREW STUART FAWCETT, aged 42, of Juliet Drive, Brackley, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, six points.

WALTER ANGUS GILL, aged 65, of Hardy Close, Towcester, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, four points.

NAQEEB HUSSAIN, aged 28, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective rear lamp; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JARVIS GEORGE JACKSON, aged 39, of Bearings Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £110, six points.

GREGORY MAX CARLETON MADERO, aged 33, of Thomas Close, Crick, speeding; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £110, disqualified for seven days.

DANIEL JOHN PANTER, aged 45, of The Avenue, Flore, speeding; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £110, three points.

ALIEU LOUM, aged 23, of Skinner Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £650, six points.

■ These cases were heard on December 5

CHARLIE DAVIES, aged 20, of North Western Avenue, Northampton, wounded / inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent; 32 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000. surcharge £187, costs £85.

JEMMA MOTEE, aged 39, of Chedworth Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £150, costs £85.

MARTIN GALVIN, aged, 47, of Long Mellow Rise, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; conditionally discharged two years, surcharge £26, costs £85.

PETRISER DINCA, aged 29, of Lincoln Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RIZWAN BASHIR, aged 52, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

BRIAN THODY, aged 66, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NICU TURCANU, aged 29, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drink driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

DEON DE GROOT, aged 25, of no fixed abode, on November 3, 2024, stole numerous Items, to a value of £134.90 from One Stop, on November 16 stole numerous Items to a value of £85 from One Stop, on November 18 stole numerous items to the value of £82.50 from One Stop. on November 18 stole numerous Items to a value of £60 from One Stop, on November 19 stole numerous items to the value of £116.75 from One Stop; six months in prison, compensation of £419.18, costs £85.

DEON DE GROOT, aged 25, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

MATTHEW HOWARD, aged 33, of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £26, costs £85, four points.

HEATHER MANNING, aged 33, of Richmond Terrace, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, possession of cocaine; fined £179, surcharge £72, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.