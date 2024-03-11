Cases of criminal damage, threatening behaviour, harassment, sending offensive texts dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 26

WESLEY BELCHER, aged 41, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; fined £250, prosecution costs £85.

DONNA PINE, aged 52, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

KIERON LONG, aged 38, of Balfour Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine; two weeks in prison.

MADAHAR PERRETT, aged 39, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of court order; 16 weeks in prison, costs £85.

LORENC XHELILAJ, aged 20, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cocaine; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £80, costs £85, six points.

MATTHEW HOWSE, aged 39. of Military Road, Northampton, stole four electric toothbrushes and two strawberry milkshakes to the value of £79.96 from B&M Stores; six weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CHARLIE ANDERSON, aged 21, of Cecil Road, Northampton, three counts of drug driving, in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drugs, possession of cannabis; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £600, disqualified for three years."

JOSHUA HARVEY, aged 25, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

KYLE MANNALL, aged 30, of Remembrance Close, Middleton Cheney, two counts of sending messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALEX COLE, aged 39, of Knole Way, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of blood, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

MOHAMMED JAKARIAY, aged 21, of Charles Street, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services £72, prosecution costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RICHARD JAMES LEESON, aged 40, of Gresham Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £825, surcharge £330, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

ANDREW JAMES WESTON, aged 45, of High Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 27

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 22, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 22, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; fined £200.

ARUNAS GIEDRYS, aged 26, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ZACARY JACKSON, aged 20, of Riverstone Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

ABIOLA GIDEON AKINWALE, aged 41, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD JAMES BISHOP, aged 40, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CATHERINE BURTON, aged 61, of Blackwall Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEVEN RICHARD BYRNE, aged 40, of Timken Way, Daventry, kept a vehicle on a road when the registration mark was obscured; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90.

NASEEF CHAKKUMTHODI, aged 26, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £506, surcharge £202, costs £90, six points.

LUCY CURLEY, aged 46, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LEAH NICOL DEMPSTER, aged 24, of Toms Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

VADIM DILEVSCHI, aged 25, of Tallyfield End, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEVEN HUGHES, aged 43, of Ruskin Way, Daventry, dangerous load; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

JOHNLY JOHN, aged 33, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £522, surcharge £208, costs £90, six points.

ZURAFET LIKA, aged 28, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

CAROL MACRAE, aged 61, of Beaumont Crescent, Brackley, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

MARTIN DANIEL MEEK, aged 34, of Woodhill Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

MITKO ATANASOV MINCHEV, aged 24, of Bassett Lowke Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN LIVIU MOGODEANU, aged 34, of Hernhill Court, Northampton, two counts of carrying a child under the age of three who was not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90.

VALERIU STEFAN NICOLAE, aged 24, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ROSEMARY ADUAKO NKETIA, aged 41, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £560, surcharge £224, costs £90, six points.

CHARLIE GEORGE PLUMMER, aged 24, of Hillside Avenue, Silverstone, speeding, failed to stop for police; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £90, six points.

DARCIE MAE RUSSELL, aged 26, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £69, surcharge £27, costs £90, three points.

IOAN SECRIERU, aged 38, of St Giles Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARIS SINAVSKIS, aged 38, of Danefield Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

JOHN PAUL STANDEN,, aged 64, of Farndon Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £667, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

SURAJ-ARUN STOICA, aged 49, of The Vale, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ERISLNTI TARELLARI, aged 21, of Weedon Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NIKOLLA TZOTZIS, aged 24, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RENALDAS AVERINAS, aged 28, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT JAMES BRUCE, aged 45, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

ION DAMASCHIN, aged 27, of LASHAM Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

ADAM JACK GOLDING, aged 28, of Mill Lane, Kislingbury, no insurance; fined £439, surcharge £175, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GRIGORE MUTU, aged 44, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ELENA NECULAU, aged 31, of Smyth Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the rider of a Voi e-scooter alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six six points.

LIVIU URSU, aged 33, of Earl Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREI PISLARI, aged 32, of Swain Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

LEE ROBERT ROBINS, aged 42, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

VICTOR DOREL ALDEA, aged 37, of Thornhill Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.