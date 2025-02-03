Who’s been in court from Northampton and Daventry

Local magistrates have dealt with these cases involving aggravated assault, harassment obstruction of police, drink driving, speeding…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 7

MUHAMMAD BAZ ALI, aged 36, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of an emergency worker; fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85, Northampton

JAMES STOJANOVIC, aged 37, Main Road, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85,

SEAN O'ROURKE, aged 47, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, drunk in charge of amotor vehicle 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £400, 10 points.

ANDREW ROSS, aged 46, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, drink driving — 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months,

RAHEEM BOURNE, aged 29, of Edith Street, Northampton, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing; 44 weeks in prison, compensation of £50, costs £300.

DANIEL JONATHAN ARCHER, aged 36, of Fitzgerald Court, Northampton, speeding — 52mph on Stoke Goldington Road, Hartwell, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph, fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

CRISTINA BENEA, aged 32, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — Romanian licence holder unsupervised and not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

PAUL ITEM OKO, aged 52, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SAMUEL DAVID PHIPPS, aged 32, of Wellingborough Road, Ecton, speeding — 72mph on A5076 Redhouse Road, Moulton Park, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MALACHI VINCENT GRANT, aged 27, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, speeding — 35mph on Boughton Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on February 8

ROBERTO TRANCA, aged 19, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

BURHAN UDDIN, aged 35, of Clare Street, Northampton, speeding — 106mph on M1 exceeding 70mph, fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CRISTEA FLORIN BAIARAM, aged 23, of Waverley Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KURT BLYTHE, aged 38, of Black Cat Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAUN DAN CIOBANU, aged 48, of The Headlands, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALEXANDRU CURT, aged 24, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — no full UK licence, unsupervised and not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance, drove while not wearing a seatbelt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

JULIE FONTANA, aged 50, of Barry Road, Northampton, speeding — 62mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, three points.

STEFAN GUJA, aged 42, of Ash Rise, Northampton, speeding — 61mph on Three Bridges Road, Long Buckby, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ARMIR KORROVSHAJ, aged 29, of Turner Street, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £220, fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL KOWALEWSKI, aged 30, of Eastfield Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ARTURAS NAVICKAS, aged 33, of Millside Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence Keble Close, Daventry, speeding — 89mph on M1 exceeding 50mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PERRI ANDRE WELLS, aged 32, ℅ The Causeway, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £368, surcharge £147, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.