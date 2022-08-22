Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 4

SAMUEL JOHN COOKSLEY, aged 29, of The Woodlands, Grange Park, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

JORDAN DELGADO, aged 28, of Lansdown Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BILLY CONROY, aged 33, of no fixed abode, breached court order; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LIAM SMYTH, aged 26, of West Ridge, Northampton, sent an electronic communication which was indecent or grossly offensive to cause distress; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 5

JASON ROBERT BRITTAIN, aged 40, of Hinton Road, Northampton, stole ready meals and pizzas worth £266.80 from BP Garage; compensation of £364.05,

VISHAN PATEL, aged 31, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85.

EDGARAS BUTKUS, aged 34, of Naseby Street, Northampton, breached court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months; surcharge £154, costs £85.

SHANNON JADE ELLIS, aged 24, of Taper Way, Daventry, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85.

WILLIAM FURY, aged 41, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

ANTONY JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH, aged 20, of West Ridge, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for 24 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

ETHAN TIMMS, aged 22, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, sent videos and messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; 180 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

ETHAN TIMMS, aged 22, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, homophobic harassment; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85,

MUHAMMAD ZAYED AMIR, aged 29, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

GABRIEL ANDREI ANTON, aged 32, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

LUKASZ BALA, aged 39, of Fieldway, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MICHAL MATEUSZ BOGDANSKI, aged 30, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LIAM MICHAEL ADAM BOLGER, aged 32, of Beatty Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

BENJAMIN BRIDGEWATER, aged 30, of Ash Tree Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

PAUL WINSTON CAMPBELL, aged 54, of Garrick Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS CAPRA, aged 40, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90.

JULIE ANN PRUDENCE CHALLENOR, aged 57, of Welsh Road, Aston le Walls, speeding; fined £483, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ALIN CHIURLEA, aged 40, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, dangerous vehicle, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ANNIE ROSE CONNORS, aged 33, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, no MoT, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

ANDREI COSTIN, aged 19, of Howard Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £360, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

BRANDON CURTIS, aged 22, of Packwood Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN DEACON, aged 37, of Queens Road, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

ELAINE EAGLESTONE, aged 46, of Leafields, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

AZIZULLAH FAIZI, aged 22, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £90, surcharge £34, six points.

AARON GERA, aged 25, of Baird Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU-ION GHEORGHE, aged 43, of Cyril Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GHENADIE GORCEAC, aged 59, of Pembroke Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £41, costs £90, six points.

VIKTOR GOSTURANI, aged 36, of St Georges Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EMMA WILLIAMS, aged 33, of West Ridge, Northampton, no MoT; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Craig PITTAM, aged 54, of Verwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £139, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VILIUS URVAKIS, aged 19, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VASILE ION, aged 34, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SHALIM-UR RAHMAN, aged 30, of Harefoot Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

MANUELA DINU, aged 33, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £132, costs £90, six points.

MANUELA DINU, aged 33, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle; fined £660, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.