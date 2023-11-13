Threatening behaviour, possession of drugs, fraud, shoplifting, driving without due care, drunk and disorderly cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 30

JOSEPH CHINN, aged 39, of Baines Way, Grange Park, possession of cocaine and heroin; fined £253, surcharge to fund victim services £101, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

PATRICK O’BEIRNE, aged 51, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 45 months.

JACK CURTIS, aged 26, of Longland Road, Northampton, drink driving, failed to stop after an accident; fined £1,400, surcharge £560, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

SIAN BELL, aged 29, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove without due care and attention; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CLARK SMITHSON, aged 18, of no fixed abode, stole a milkshake and meat value £45 from the Co-op; fined £40, compensation £45, surcharge £16, costs £85.

LAVINE WILLIAMS, aged 38, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £278, surcharge £147, costs £620, disqualified for 16 months.

CRAIG SMITH, aged 35, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ION DIDEA, aged 42, of Sharman Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £85.

JEREMIAH O’DRISCOLL, aged 40, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, two counts of breaching a court order; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

PETER GRANFIELD, aged 55, c/o Tennyson Road, Daventry, breached a court order; fined £50.

VALENTINS GALKINS, aged 30, of Junction Road, Northampton, fraud by false representation; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

VADIM AGACHI, aged 26, of Quarry Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, five points.

HASSAIN AHMED, aged 19, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN LAWRENCE ARIS, aged 43, of Melrose Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £538, surcharge £215, costs £90, five points.

TROCI BASHKIM, aged 24, of Brockton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD JOHN DRAPER, aged 56, of Morrison Park Road, West Haddon, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

FAYE LOUISE EARL, aged 31, of Treetops, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JERMAINE GAYLE, aged 24, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHE GROSJEAN, aged 39, of Melville Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

EDWARD HARDINGHAM, aged 26, of Oak Close, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £524, surcharge £209, costs £90, six points.

PEDITA JECHE, aged 55, of Meadow Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

SAIKUMAR KAILASAPU, aged 28, of Broad Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £278, surcharge £111, costs £90, six points.

DARREN MARWAHA, aged 43, of Beech Grove, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DENISA MARINA MIHAI, aged 33, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NATALIE LISA TOWNING, aged 40, of Aviary Row, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

TARA USMAN, aged 33, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, speeding; fined £359, surcharge £143, costs £90, three points.

PAUL ASHLEY WARD, aged 69, of Silver Street, Brixworth, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £260, surcharge £104, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on October 31

ASHLEY MAPARURA, aged 33, of no fixed abode, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin, pregabalin, diazepam and zopiclone, 16 weeks in prison, compensation £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ALLAN CLARKSON, aged 56, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

GEORGE BEES, aged 21, of Grangewood, Northampton, drug driving; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DEON DEGROOT, aged 24, of HMP Peterborough, stole drinks and confectionery to the value of £110 approx from Co-op; 23 weeks in prison, compensation of £110, costs £85.

CHARLES PEARCE, aged 69, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MITCHELL EWINS, aged 32, of St Botolph Close, Daventry, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £85.

NAHIM ALI, aged 21, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JAMES MBURU, aged 43, of Emley Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

OLATIDE NATHAN, aged 21, of High Street, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £200, costs £85.

ISMAIEL OMAR, aged 21, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer, travelled on a railway with intent to avoid payment; discharged conditionally for 12 months,

LUKE TREVOR JOHN TRASLER, aged 33, of Rockingham Road, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £6,845; six months in custody suspended.

■ These cases were heard on November 1

FLORIN AUREL GHEORGHE, aged 32, of Arthur Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal, defective tyre; fined £513, surcharge £205, costs £620, three points.

NATHAN PATTON, aged 33, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, breached a court order; five days in prison, costs £177.

NICHOLAS BOWS, aged 34, of Crawley Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85. .

DERRY BYRNE, aged 27, of The Leys, Long Buckby, drink driving, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £295, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.