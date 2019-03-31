Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

MARCH 8

Steluta Axiniei, aged 22, of Holly Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Georgina Ayoub, aged 34, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, driving at 96mph in a 70mph zone; fined £92, surcharge £30, cost £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Pavels Bobrovs, aged 32, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Egle Burksaityte, aged 35, of Edith Street, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Lydia Clifford, aged 36, of Aldwell Close, Northampton, driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone; fined £40, surcharge £30, costs £40, licence endorsed with three points.

Keranjit Dhuga, aged 42, of The Avenue, Dallington, driving at 52mph in a 30mph zone; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £40, licence endorsed with six points.

Jamie Emery, aged 34, of Hastings Road, Northampton, driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone; fined £66, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Alexander Gregoriou, aged 29, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £66, licence endorsed with six points.

Calin Iacob, aged 32, of South Copse, Northampton, driving at 50mph in a 40mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Patryk Kosiorek, aged 20, of Bective Road, Northampton, driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Zach Miller, aged 28, of Willow View, Kislingbury, driving while not wearing a seat belt; fined £166, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Abdul Mumin, aged 26, of Brackley Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicusor Olteanu, aged 45, of Melville Street, Northampton, driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone; fined £73, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Alexandru-Andrei Pantazi, aged 30, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone; fined £83, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Daljit Poone, aged 59, of Thornton Road, Northampton, driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone; fined £809, surcharge £80, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Tomasz Sobiechowski, aged 28, of Derby Road, Northampton, driving while not wearing a seatbelt; fined £133, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Simon Wakelin, aged 32, of Queen Eleanor Terrace, Northampton, driving while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Malcolm White, aged 65, of South View, Whilton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Natalie White, aged 31, of Perceval Close, Northampton, driving at 43mph in a 30mph zone; fined £230, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with four points.

Vlad Zagor, aged 26, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, no insurance; fined £334, surcharge £33, licence endorsed with six points.

MARCH 9

Michael Nathan, aged 53, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, stole £20 cash from Lidl supermarket; conditional discharge for six months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

MARCH 11

David Bosworth, aged 52, of Park Drive, Northampton, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £270, compensation £100, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Lauryna Brusokaite, aged 34, of Middlemore, Northampton, driving while banned; fined £129, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points. No insurance; fined £129. Driving at speeds exceeding 30mph; fined £43.

Dismas Matunda, aged 22, of Military Road, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Louise Flannery, aged 37, of Second Lane, Northampton, obstructed a police officer; fined £138, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Andrew Harrison, aged 51, of North Hayes Court, Northampton, breached a court order by sending text messages to an individual; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Gareth Llewelyn, aged 38, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, dangerous driving; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £550, banned from driving for 12 months.

Vasilka Samuel, aged 41, of Heath Green, Northampton, failed to notify authorities of changes in relation to housing benefit; community order made to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85.

Brandon Spencer, aged 20, of Billing Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £30, costs £85.

David Walls, aged 32, of Chiltern Avenue, Duston, drunk and disorderly at The Auctioneers; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Daniel Cline, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, stole a number of items; fined £80, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Grant Filer-Hobbs, aged 32, of no fixed abode, driving while banned; jailed for four weeks consecutive, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for six months. Failed to comply with a supervision order; jailed for seven days, costs £60.

Alexandru-Nicusor Mihai, aged 23, of Langham Place, Northampton, entered the UK in breach of a deportation order; jailed for eight weeks, surcharge £115.

Sherry Bruce, aged 34, of Northwood Road, Northampton, assault; jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation £100, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Jordan Hulka, aged 19, of Walkers Way, Roade, damaging biscuits at Roade Service Station; conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £23.18, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Michael Cawley, aged 29, of Heron Way, Northampton, committed fraud; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentence.

Michael Reilly, aged 30, of Randall Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Amesh Ali, aged 45, of South Oval, Northampton, driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone; fined £133, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

James Allen,aged 51, of Eden Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Beijers, aged 66, of Lindsay Terrace, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Nicola Davidson, aged 35, of Limehurst Close, Northampton, driving at 49mph in a 40mph zone; fined £115, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Ion Dumitrj, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660,

surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Claire Dunkley, aged 44, of Dovecote Road, Roade, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Esther Graham, aged 36, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ghiorghita Gretu, aged 42, of Norton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Jack Lee, aged 24, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £438, surcharge £43, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ewelina Lewandowska, aged 32, of Little Gull Close, Northampton, driving at 53mph in a 30mph zone; fined £215, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Mohammed Mabrok, aged 46, of Severn Drive, Northampton, driving at 52mph in a 30mph zone; fined £660, surcharge £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Edward Marney, aged 71, of Whilton Locks, Whilton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew McGregor, aged 56, of The Green, Hardingstone, driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone; fined £293,

surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with four points.