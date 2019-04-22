Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

MARCH 5

David Charlton, aged 40, of Equestrian Way, Weedon, failed to comply to a community order; fined £106, costs £60.

Ruth Delceppo, aged 39, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

Scott Miller, aged 42, of The Briars, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £57, costs £60.

Amanda Hounsell, aged 44, of Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, used an unlicensed vehicle; fined £267, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £78.34, costs £85.

Dean Sargent, aged 37, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; order changed, costs £60.

Daniel Ellington-Gayle, aged 37, of Kettering Road, Northampton, damaged a door; compensation £25.

Ashley Wade, aged 28, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, assault; jailed for four weeks, compensation £100. Another assault; jailed for four weeks concurrent, compensation £100, costs £85.

Saulius Astromskis, aged 36, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drink-driving; jailed for six weeks, surcharge £115, costs £85, banned from driving for 40 months. Driving while disqualified; jailed for 18 weeks.

Serghei Agachii, aged 35, of Peace Close, Northampton, in charge of a motor vehicle while over drink-drive limi; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £85, licence endorsed with 10 points.

MARCH 6

Michael Cawley, aged 29, of Laceby Walk, Northampton, damaged a wall; conditional discharged for six months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Russ Tilling, aged 55, of Brackley Road, Towcester, assault; pleaded guilty sent to Northampton Crown Court for sentence.

Christopher Cuppleditch, aged 37, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

John Howard, aged 50, of Lasham Court, Northampton, stole six hair straighteners worth £439.97 belonging to Boots; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85. Stole a khaki jacket worth £87 belonging to River Island.

Aaron Charles, aged 29, of Broughton Place, Northampton, harassment; community order made, surcharge £85, costs £250.

James Holmes, aged 32, of no fixed abode, assault; community order made to carry out 80 hours of

unpaid work, compensation £400, surcharge £85,

costs £85. Damaged clothing by fire; community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Luke Gray, aged 30, of Middleton Close, Northampton, in charge of a vehicle while over drink-drive limit; fined £153, surcharge £30, costs £100, licence endorsed with 10 points.

Norbert Kierbedz, aged 27, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, community order to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85. Another assault; community order made to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Reece Bolton, aged 28, of Sunnyside, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £184.

Kieran Dickson, aged 27, of Hemans Road, Daventry, driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone; fined £100, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Harriet Gallagher, aged 27, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, failed to identify a driver; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Liam Rose, aged 30, of Holcutt Close, Northampton, driving at 89mph in a 70mph zone; fined £146, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Joshua Olagunju, aged 22, of Southampton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Justin Cullen, aged 47, of Franklin Way, Daventry, driving at 108mph in a 70mph zone; fined £540, surcharge £54, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Ion Schiopu, aged 19, of Portland Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

MARCH 7

Kai Lennon, aged 20, of Harborough Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £140, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 12 months. Drug driving; community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 30 months.

Jamie Mayhew, aged 30, of South Paddock Court, Northampton, stole coffee, sweets, biscuits and milk worth £11.07 belonging to B&M store; jailed for 12 weeks, compensation £11.07, surcharge £115, costs £85. Assault; jailed for 15 weeks, compensation £100. Assault; jailed for 15 weeks concurrent, compensation £150, costs £85. Stole a bottle of spiced rum; jailed for 12 weeks concurrent, compensation £20. Stole cigarettes from Upton Way filling station; jailed for 12 weeks concurrent, compensation £54.10 and costs £85. Stole cigarettes worth £10.15 belonging to Londis; jailed for 12 weeks concurrent.

Dionisie Postolachi, aged 25, of Seaton Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; community order made to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, surcharge £85, costs £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Bianca Sterling, aged 30, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £100.

Jason Watts, aged 46, of St John’s Avenue, Northampton, stalking; jailed for 20 weeks suspended for two years. Damaged window wipers; jailed for two weeks concurrent suspended for two years, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Jonathan Beal, aged 47, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole stationery worth £52.50 belonging to The Works; conditional discharge for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85.

Otilia Imbrea, aged 43, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, driving while banned; fined £350, surcharge £35, costs £85, banned from driving for three months. No insurance; fined £350.

Dean Allen, aged 38, of Camp Hill, Bugbrooke, driving while not wearing a seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.

Nicholas Batchelar, aged 60, of The Medway, Daventry, driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone; fined £60, surcharge £30, licence endorsed with three points.

Danut Calen, aged 25, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, licence endorsed with six points.

Samuel Cooper, aged 33, of Buchanan Close, Northampton, driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85, licence endorsed with three points.

Daniel Damoc, aged 27, of Broad Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £34, costs £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Fatjon Duka, aged 31, of Balfour Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £57, licence endorsed with six points.

Scott Elliman, aged 32, of Valentine Way, Northampton, driving at 48mph in a 40mph zone; fined £220, surcharge £30, costs £85.