Weapons heading to Northamptonshire addresses intercepted by police in knife crackdown

People attempting to buy prohibited weapons in Northamptonshire have been warned by police as part of a national initiative to reduce the number of illegal knives in circulation.

Last week parcels containing flick knives, curved karambit knives, batons and knuckle dusters were intercepted by Border Force and the prohibited items were seized.

Police

Northamptonshire Police officers then visited the addresses where the parcels were being delivered to speak to intended recipients.

Instead, they handed over letters informing them of the laws around the purchase of such items and warning any further attempts to import prohibited items would be followed up by police.

Recipients were also encouraged to surrender any weapons already in their possession for safe disposal, without fear of prosecution.

The visits were carried out as part of Operation Viper, the Northamptonshire Police crackdown on serious organized crime, including drug and gang-related offending.

A person caught carrying a knife could face a prison sentence of up to four years, and an unlimited fine.

Anyone with information about the possession of knives or other prohibited weapons can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Advice and support on knife crime can be found at www.knifefree.co.uk.