This is what could happen to your privately owned e-scooter if you ride it on roads in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police has been cracking down on people who ride private e-scooters in public places and following a number of seizures, have crushed a number of these vehicles at a recycling plant.

To warn riders about what could happen to their vehicle, the police force has released a video showing the destruction of privately owned e-scooters, which were seized by officers across the county.

Police say privately owned e-scooters are not currently allowed to be ridden on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements. They can only be ridden on private land, as they are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and are subject to all the same legal requirements as other vehicles.

Safer Roads Team Manager Matt O’Connell said: “I would urge anyone thinking of buying one to reconsider and if you are caught riding one you could face points on your license, a fine, and the chance of your vehicle being seized and crushed.

“As the popularity of e-scooters has increased, Northamptonshire Police has had a lot of contact from members of the public who have expressed concerns about private e-scooter riders driving dangerously around the county.

“We want to reassure the local community that we are listening to their concerns and acting upon them and I hope this is demonstrated through this enforcement action.”