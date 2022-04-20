WATCH: Shocking footage of dangerous driver trying to outrun police at 150mph on M1 near Northampton

Armed police chased a driver at speeds of up to 150mph as he tried to escape on the M1 near Northampton.

Syed Reza, aged 25, was this week jailed for four years, two months for what a judge called “the worst case of dangerous driving” he has ever seen.

The pursuit started in Luton before hitting the motorway at 3am where Northamptonshire Police armed response vehicles joined in.

Reza was eventually halted in Birmingham after a chase covering 80 miles and seven force areas in September 2020.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was the most dangerous and protracted pursuit I have ever led in my career as a road policing officer.

“The pursuit travelled through rural and urban areas and it is to my amazement that nobody was injured as a result of the speeds and manner in which Reza was driving. The outcome could have been very different.

“I would like to personally thank His Honour Judge Andrew Lockhart for recognising the seriousness of this case and also the level of danger that roads policing officers face at work on a daily basis in denying criminals use of the roads.”

Reza was initially released under investigation but fled the country and was only picked up again by police at Heathrow Airport when he returned a year later.

He admitted four counts of dangerous driving plus three other pursuits in 2020 and driving whilst disqualified.