WATCH as police officer floors knife-wielding thug after chase through Northampton town centre
Officer shrugs off bravery as just another day at the office
Police have released a dramatic video of a police officer tackling a knife-wielding thug who fled after threatening members of the public in Northampton town centre last weekend.
PC Carl Gardner single-handedly rugby-tackled Andrew Griffin to the ground after running through Gold Street at around 5.30pm on Sunday (May 16).
Footage taken from CCTV cameras close by show the constable pinning Griffin, aged 28, to the ground until back-up arrived
Griffin, aged 28, was this week convicted of possession of a kitchen knife in a public place and given a six-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.
But PC Gardner shrugged off his bravery as just another day at the office.
He said: said: “This swift arrest was made as a result of the way this force now operates and positions neighbourhood officers like myself.
"We are actively patrolling our communities and at the time of this call, were a very short way away from Gold Street, allowing us to act quickly and efficiently.
“Tackling knife crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police so it is imperative for us to make it abundantly clear to the people who think brandishing knives is acceptable that this sort of dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated — and that they will be brought to justice for their crimes.”
Magistrates also told Griffin, of Stanley Road in the town, to serve a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and pay a total of £200 in costs and surcharges at a hearing on Monday (May 17).