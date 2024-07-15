WATCH: 26-year-old slashes victim with kitchen knife after night out in Daventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old man has been jailed after he slashed a victim with a kitchen knife after a night out in Daventry.

Arafat Mohammed, previously of Headlands, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 5 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to one count of section 20 - grievous bodily harm, and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident on July 10, 2022, when at around 1.30am Mohammed got into an altercation with another man inside a club in New Street.

According to police, the dispute escalated with Mohammed telling the man – “I’m going to get a knife and stab you.”

Arafat Mohammed.

Thirty minutes later he returned, slashing the 24-year-old victim with a kitchen knife before dropping the weapon and fleeing the scene, which can be seen in the CCTV footage above. Police released the footage following Mohammed’s sentencing. Thankfully, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Pete Ticehurst said: “As people will be able to see from the footage, this was a reckless attack on an unarmed man which could have had much more serious consequences.

“Thankfully on this occasion, the victim didn’t suffer any major injuries but that was through sheer luck.

“Every time someone picks up a knife with the intent to harm, they are a hair’s breadth away from killing someone. We have seen it happen in this county and across the country so I really hope people watch this footage and choose not to pick up a knife.”

Mohammed was sentenced to one year and three months in prison.