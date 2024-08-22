Warning to dog owners after pet sheep attacked and killed in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning has been issued to dog owners after a pet sheep was attacked and killed in Northamptonshire.

Between 7.30pm on Sunday, August 18, and 9am on Monday, August 19, police say it is believed a dog entered private land off Browns Road, Daventry and attacked and killed a pet sheep. Its lamb was also left highly distressed.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are investigating the incident and want to hear from anyone with information.

Anyone with information about the death of the sheep is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000495131.

The incident happened off Browns Road in Daventry.

Officers are also repeating advice for dog owners about preventing livestock worrying and keeping their pets safe, as farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.

Tips for safe and responsible dog walking around livestock:

Keep dogs on a lead and under control when walking through fields of livestock

Always stick to public rights of way and leave all gates as you found them

If you live beside land where livestock is grazed, ensure you always know where your dog is, and keep your property secure so your dog cannot escape

Cows can be curious and may follow walkers. If this happens, keep facing the animal and move calmly and slowly, don’t turn your back on it or run

Steer well clear of young animals and do not try to pet them. Cows with calves will be protective and may become aggressive

If you feel threatened by cattle when with a dog, let go of the lead so you and the dog can get to safety separately

Dog owners MUST bag and bin their dog’s poo - it carries a parasite called Neosporin which causes abortions in animals and the bags left on the ground can be ingested and cause slow painful deaths, or baled into silage and eaten that way

Incidents of livestock worrying should be reported online to the police or by calling the non-emergency 101 number.

If the dog is in the process of worrying livestock and cannot be stopped, please call 999.

Anyone who shoots a dog to prevent livestock worrying must notify the police within 48 hours.