Warning from police over keyless car thefts including three in one Northamptonshire village

A warning about keyless car security has been issued by police following a spate of incidents in the region, including three in a Northamptonshire village.

In the last four months, 25 cars have been stolen – primarily Land Rovers and Range Rovers – all using keyless entry technology.

Police say all thefts happened overnight, with most offences having taken place in Cambridgeshire, however three have been stolen from Boughton in Northamptonshire.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT), said: “So far, we have managed to recover 13 of the stolen cars and are carrying out various enquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

Police say Range Rovers and Land Rovers have been targeted.

“The thefts have all taken place overnight, usually in the early hours of the morning when most people are asleep, but I would like to ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us, including any video doorbell footage.”

Anyone who believes a crime is in action should always dial 999, those wanting to pass on information after an incident should do so via 101.

Advice about protecting your vehicle from thieves can be found on the force’s dedicated vehicle theft prevention web pages.

