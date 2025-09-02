WANTED: Woman charged with theft from Northampton shop who failed to appear in court
Police are searching for Victoria Pruteanu, whose last known address was Sheaf Street, Daventry.
The 22-year-old failed to attend court in January 2023, after being charged with one count of theft from a shop in Northampton in November 2022.
Anyone who has seen Pruteanu, or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000017858.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.