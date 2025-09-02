WANTED: Woman charged with theft from Northampton shop who failed to appear in court

Victoria Pruteanu.

A woman who has been charged with theft from a Northampton shop is wanted by police after she failed to appear in court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for Victoria Pruteanu, whose last known address was Sheaf Street, Daventry.

The 22-year-old failed to attend court in January 2023, after being charged with one count of theft from a shop in Northampton in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Pruteanu, or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000017858.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.