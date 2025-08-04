WANTED: Police searching for Northamptonshire man after alleged assault

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:21 BST
Jay Jay Samuel Trew is wanted by police.placeholder image
Jay Jay Samuel Trew is wanted by police.
A Northamptonshire man is wanted by police after an alleged assault.

Jay Jay Samuel Trew who has links to the Long Buckby area is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in July.

Anyone with information about the 32-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000407079.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice