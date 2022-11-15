WANTED: Police appeal for information on whereabouts of 25-year-old with links to Northampton
Man being sought after allegedly breaching conditions of licence also has connections in Wiltshire
Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Nicusor Lutic, who is wanted after allegedly breaching conditions of his licence. The 25-year-old — who also uses the name Lutic Nisusor — is said to have links to the Northampton area and also to Salisbury in Wiltshire.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Lutic, or has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 using incident number 22000596862.”