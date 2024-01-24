WANTED: Northamptonshire Police searching for 44-year-old woman in connection with drugs offences

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Anyone who knows where Davis is or recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000575687, to ensure information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.