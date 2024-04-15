WANTED: Northamptonshire Police searching for 31-year-old charged with drugs offence
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
A 31-year-old man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after he was charged with a drugs offence.
Adrian Demiri is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.
The 31-year-old failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 24, 2023, after being charged with both possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving while disqualified.
Anyone who has seen Demiri or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000526387/23000098402.