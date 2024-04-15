WANTED: Northamptonshire Police searching for 31-year-old charged with drugs offence

Adrian Demiri is wanted by police.

A 31-year-old man is wanted by Northamptonshire Police after he was charged with a drugs offence.

Adrian Demiri is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 24, 2023, after being charged with both possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving while disqualified.