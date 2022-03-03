WANTED: Police appeal after man misses court date for charges of indecent assault and gross indecency in Northamptonshire
Campy, 41, is wanted in relations to incidents in the county
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:36 pm
Police are hunting a 41-year-old man wanted on charges of indecent assault and gross indecency.
Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Karl Thomas Campy when he failed to appear at court in Northampton last year.
Campy could be in Stoke-on-Trent and also has links to Nottingham.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Campy is believed to be living in the Stoke-on-Trent area but also has links to Nottingham. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please call us on 101."