WANTED: Firearms prisoner on the run after absconding has links to Northamptonshire
Rhys Allen escaped HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at around 4.15am on Sunday (October 20).
The 30-year-old was serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm after being sentenced in 2017.
Derbyshire Police is now appealing for the public’s help to find Allen who is still on the run from the open prison.
The police force say he has links to Northamptonshire, Merseyside, Cheshire, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales, Thames Valley, West Midlands, South Yorkshire and Leicestershire.
Allen is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, or on their website quoting reference: 184-201024, or anonymously contact the CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.