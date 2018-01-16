Villager threatened with a screwdriver during aggravated burglary

Two men forced their way into a village home before threatening the occupant with a weapon.

Police are now hunting for the culprits following the incident in High Street, Yelvertoft, on Saturday, January 6, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm, when two men forced entry into the property through a downstairs window.

One of the men threatened the victim with a screwdriver before searching the property and stealing a phone.

The first offender is described as a tanned man of medium build, about 5ft 9in. He wore all black with a woolly hat, scarf over his mouth and nose, black jacket, black jogging bottoms and black gloves. He spoke with an Indian accent.

The second offender is described as a tanned man of slim build, about 5ft 9in. He wore a dark woolly hat, black scarf over his face, blue chequered jacket with black body warmer and blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.