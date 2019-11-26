"Very serious" crash closes A14 in Northamptonshire

A "very serious" crash has closed a stretch of the A14 in the county.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Welford) and 2 (Kelmarsh) after the incident at about 10.15am this morning (Tuesday) where a car overturned.

A police spokesman said it involved one vehicle, a "small red car", and that injuries sustained were "very serious".

They added that the eastbound carriageway is currently closed at the Catthorpe Interchange and junction 1.

Highways England said the road is likely to remain closed for "a few hours at least".

Traffic is being diverted onto the A5199 and A508.

Highways England urged motorists to leave extra time for travel.