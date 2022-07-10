Vandals, thugs, thieves and drink-drivers from Northampton and Daventry sentenced in court

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on June 23

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 33, of Carey Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 10 days in prison.

JUANITA LASHON HAMILTON, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £360, surcharge to fund victim services £95, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

■ These cases were heard on June 24

MANDY NATALE, aged 34, of no fixed abode, stole items value £398.78 from Sainsbury; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

AMELIA JADE WYKES, aged 28, of no fixed abode; stole items value £398.78 from Sainsbury; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

■ These cases were heard on June 25

RICKY AUSTIN, aged 36, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; fined £190, compensation of £200, surcharge £60, costs £85.

KAYA MUGUGU, aged 21, of South Oval, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £85, surcharge £34, costs £85,

MATTHEW CHAD SMITH, aged 37, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1, surcharge £114, costs £85.

OWEN Alex WELFORD, Arbour View Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on June 27

LIAM ANDREW BULMER, aged 27, of Hawke Road, Daventry, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

VICTOR DOREL ALDEA, aged 35, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620.

CLAIRE MOONEY, aged 49, of Washbrook Close, Northampton, assault by beating, community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

YUSIF BONGAY, aged 28, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, dangerous driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TOMMY DEVENNEY, aged 33, c / o St Peter's Way, Northampton, possession of cocaine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

JASON KNIGHT, aged 28, of Blackberry Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

UMIT ABDULLAH BILGIN, aged 42, of Patterdale Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, unsecured load; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

DAINE DAVIS, aged 19, of Cunningham Close, Daventry, drink-driving, no insurance; fined £190, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

STEVEN CRUDEN, aged 51, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

OLAWALE ABIODUN OLUWOLE, aged 33, of Overleys Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £570, surcharge £57, costs £90, six points.

IONUT CRISTAN IONESCU, aged 40, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, failed to stop following an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £880, compensation of £212.25, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.

CRAIG ANTHONY LLOYD, aged 30, of Marburg Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £627, surcharge £63, costs £110, seven points.

ASHLEY MARCUS MILLS, aged 30, of Byron Walk, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.