Vandals, thieves and dodgy drivers from Northampton and Daventry sentenced in court

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 24

IOAN SERGIU MOISA, aged 44, of Billing Road East, Northampton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

MICHAEL NAYLOR, aged 34, of Towcester Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Offenders have been sentenced.

CHRIS NTUNGIYE, aged 32, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

ARKADIUSZ NURZYNSKI, aged 30, of Furze Walk, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £368, surcharge £36, costs £90, seven penalty points.

RAZVAN STEFAN ROIA, aged 26, of Spencer Parade, Northampton, no insurance; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

SCOTT CHARLES RUSSELL, aged 47, of Evans Close, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

CRAIG JOHN SEES, aged 48, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

DAINIS VANKO, aged 31, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

GARY VARNSVERRY, aged 49, of St Peter’s Gardens, Weston Favell, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on November 25

ROSS JOSEPH CLARKE, aged 29, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, breached community order, damaged fire bins belonging to Weston Favell Centre; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £95.

VINCENT MIGUEL CURRAN, aged 27, of Arthur Street, Northampton, breached community order, fined £200, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on November 27

MARK OWEN THOMAS, aged 45, of Shelley Street, Northampton, two charges of theft, fraud; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £20, costs £85, compensation £125.99.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 22, of no fixed abode; possession of diamorphine, theft of bottles of wind from OneStop Shop; four weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.