Valuable parts stolen from under vehicles in Northamptonshire business car park

Thieves jack-up cars in Brixworth before making off with catalytic converters.

Brazen thieves unloaded a jack to steal catalytic converters from cars in a Brixworth business car park.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for help catching two catalytic converter thieves.

Detectives have issued CCTV photos of two men they want to question in connection with the theft in Ironstone Way, beween 3.50pm and 4pm on Monday, January 13.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The two men drove into a private business car park.

"One of the men used a jack to lift a black Auris Hybrid Toyota car to enable the second man to steal the catalytic converter.

"The men put the catalytic converter into the rear of a Ford Galaxy before moving on to a second car."

Police issued this picture of a man in the Brixworth car park where two catalytic converters were stolen

Police issued a warning last summer following a spike in the number of thefts of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals including platinum and rhodium.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000039340.