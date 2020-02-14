Valuable parts stolen from under vehicles in Northampton car park

Police hunt three men who made off with catalytic converters

Brazen thieves jacked up three cars to steal valuable catalytic converters in broad daylight in a Northampton town centre car park.

Police want to speak to this man following thefts from cars in Albion Place

Detectives believe the thieves entered the Albion Place car park in Swan Street between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Friday (February 7).

Photos have been issued of three men Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Officers issued a warning in the country last summer following a spike in the number of thefts of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals including platinum and rhodium.

Similar thefts were reported from a business car park in Brixworth last month.

Police issued pictures of three men after the thefts in Albion Place car park

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000073983.