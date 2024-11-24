'Unexplained death' investigation launched after incident in Northampton town centre pub
At around 5.45am, Northamptonshire Police received a report from the East Midlands Ambulance Service about the death of a man in his 40s in East Haddon. This led to an investigation being launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), into the circumstances of the man’s death.
As part of this, detectives are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Northampton’s Fish Street, which happened during the evening of Saturday, November 23, prior to the man’s death.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information which could help is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Weymouth or incident number 24000699476.
Information, including photographs and mobile phone footage, can also be submitted online.