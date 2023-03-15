Two Rugby men arrested after vehicles stolen from rural site in Northamptonshire

Two men from Rugby have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after two vehicles were stolen from a site in Northamptonshire.

The arrests were made near Hillmorton Lane, Yelvertoft in the early hours of today (Wednesday March 15) after police identified a vehicle of interest following the theft, which happened on March 10 in Crick.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “On the evening of March 10, two all-terrain vehicles (ATV) were stolen from a site off Yelvertoft Road, Crick. One of the stolen ATVs was recovered by police on March 12.

Police in Northamptonshire arrested two men on suspicion of theft in the early hours of Wednesday March 15.

“Investigations into the offence led to the identification of a vehicle of interest, which was located by officers near Staverton shortly before midnight yesterday (March 14). Having initially failed to stop for officers, the vehicle was halted near the A5 and two men arrested near Hillmorton Lane shortly after midnight today, (March 15).

“Both were arrested on suspicion of theft, failure to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, the fraudulent display of a registration plate, and driving without insurance.”

Northants Roads Policing Team on Twitter added: “Lovely job tonight. Vehicle involved in high value rural thefts that @NorPolRural are investigating, fails to stop for us just outside #Daventry.

“Support from ARV, @northantsdogs, @NPASMidlands & @warkspolice officers help us arrest two males for a host of offences!”