Home Office figures revealed the horrific scale of knife crime in Northamptonshire with two blade-related assaults A DAY taking place in our county.

In 12 months to June 2021, police recorded 724 serious knife crimes in the county, including two murders, 369 assaults involving injury and 24 knife-related rapes or sexual offences.

Three more people have died after being attacked with blades since June.

Faces of the five people who have died in knife attacks in Northamptonshire in little more than ten months

Police in Northamptonshire are this week joining colleagues from across the UK to prevent and tackle knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre.

The week of action, which started on Monday (November 15), sees an intensification of work tackling root causes of knife crime and targets early intervention to stop those intent on carrying a knife.

Superintendent Adam Ward, who leads the police’s knife crime campaign in Northamptonshire, said: “It’s important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime.

"That is why it’s important to dispel the myths around carrying a knife.

Northamptonshire Police are using campaign slogans to tackle knife crime

“However, sadly we have also seen the harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime.

"It is devastating, which is why it is a matter of priority to us.

“Operation Sceptre is an opportunity for us all to work together to reduce the risk and harm – and loss of lives - caused by knives through engagement, education, prevention and enforcement and make sure the next generation understands the risks of carrying a knife.”

Official crime figures for England and Wales show 262 people lost their lives to a blade in the year to June, with nearly 47,000 serious knife crimes recorded in that time.

Four men are due to be sentenced later this month after being convicted of the murder and manslaughter of Christopher Allbury-Burridge in December last year.

Jordan Parker, aged 25, Calum Farquhar, aged 24, and Rakeem Leandre, aged 26, were all convicted of murder Joel Cyrus, aged 26, of manslaughter.

Mr Allbury-Burridge, aged 33, died from a single stab wound inflicted when the four men tried to break into his home in Raeburn Road, Kingsley, as they attempted to steal cannabis plants he was growing in the early hours of the morning.

A trial began this week of a teenager who denies killing 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook in Corby in May.

Three more people have been killed in knife attacks since June.

Two teenagers boys are also charged with murder after another 16-year-old, Dylan Holliday died in Brooke Close, Wellingborough, on August 5.

Police believe Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, aged 22, was murdered when she was stabbed at her boyfriend's home in Kettering on August 27. Ben Green, 41, then inflicted fatal knife injuries on himself.

And last month, 31-year-old Marta Chmielecka who was found dead with knife wounds in a Kettering home. Pawel Chmielecki, 38, of Wood Street has since been charged with her murder.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, added: “Police forces are working night and day to tackle this problem.

“Operation Sceptre offers us the chance to work across all forces to concentrate our efforts in tackling knife crime, a significant contributor of violence in the UK.

“We want those who may be carrying a knife out of fear to come forward and speak with police or an adult that they can trust such as a youth worker, teacher at school, charities or by calling Crimestoppers.

“We want to help young people get out of the cycle of violence and stop the devastation caused to them and their families due to knife crime.”

Find out more about how Northamptonshire Police is preventing and tackling knife crime here.