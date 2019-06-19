Two more motorists charged as part of Northamptonshire Police crackdown on drink and drug driving

Two more people have been charged as part of Northamptonshire Police's campaign to tackle drink and drug driving over the summer.
On Monday (June 17), Katja Ellis-Edwards, 43, of Gayton Road, Blisworth, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after being stopped by officers.
She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 3.
On the same day, Michael McNamara, 53, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after being stopped by officers.
He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 3 too.
To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.