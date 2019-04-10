Two men injured during serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire

Emergency services were called to the A5 in Northants last night (Tuesday) following a serious collision involving two vehicles.

At around 6.40pm, a white Fiat Diablo was in collision with a white Ford transit van on the A5 in Fosters Booth - midway between Weedon and Towcester.

The A5, Fosters Booth, where the crash happened on Tuesday

Both vehicles collided at the junction of Butchers Lane.

The man driving the Fiat suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The man driving the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.