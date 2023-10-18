News you can trust since 1869
Two men, aged 34 and 32, arrested following chaos at popular pub in Daventry, say police

Both have been bailed and are set to appear in court, say police.
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Two men, aged 34 and 32, were arrested after chaos erupted at a popular pub in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to a 999 report of a disturbance at a pub in Wimborne Place, Daventry, at 9pm on Thursday, October 12. The only pub in Wimborne Place is The Queen of Hearts pub.

Richard Dewey, aged 34, of Westminster Way, Daventry was charged with one count of obstructing/resisting an officer in the execution of their duty, and one count of use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The incident happened at The Queen of Hearts pub in Wimborne Place, DaventryThe incident happened at The Queen of Hearts pub in Wimborne Place, Daventry
Mitchell Ewins, aged 32, of St Botolph Close, Daventry was charged with one count of using threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Both have been bailed and are set to appear in court, say police.