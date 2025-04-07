Two men, 24, arrested on suspicion on possessing a knife after altercation in Northamptonshire park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men, both aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife – among other alleged offences – following an incident in a Northamptonshire park.

The incident happened between 6.15pm and 7pm on April 2 at The Hollow, Daventry.

One man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed articles in a public place, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The other man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed articles in a public place and intentional strangulation.

Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and information. Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has any information, including dash-cam and mobile phone footage, is asked to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000190504.