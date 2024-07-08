Two arrests made after number of churches across Northamptonshire broken into
Two arrests have been made after a number of churches across Northamptonshire were broken into between March and June this year.
A 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the burglaries, but have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Police say the incidents happened at churches in rural areas including Grendon, Spratton, Brackley, and Guilsborough were broken into and items were stolen.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.