Two arrested as group armed with golf clubs and poles fight in Daventry street

A fight in a Daventry street involving a group armed with poles and golf clubs has led to two men being arrested.

On Sunday, May 19, at about 4pm, police received several reports of a group of people fighting in Tennyson Road.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Sam Dobbs said: "We have arrested a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in connection with this incident and they have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

"I am aware that some people may not yet have come forward to give us their account of what happened so I would also like to use this opportunity to encourage those people to contact us.

"Finally, there has been a lot of speculation on social media regarding this incident, including the naming of potential suspects.

"I would ask people not to do this as it can affect court proceedings down the line."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.