Two arrested after stash of suspect number plates found in stolen truck near M1 in Northamptonshire
Officers confirmed Iveco lorry that turned up near Kilsby was nicked in Leeds
Alert Road Crime Team officers turned up a stash of suspect number plates after spotting a lorry parked facing the wrong way close to the M1 in Northamptonshire.
Police dogs were called in to help search the Iveco truck after two occupants were arrested late on Tuesday night (November 29).
Investigations later confirmed the vehicle had found its way to a layby on the A5 at Kilsby after being stolen in Leeds.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: "Two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries."