Trio accused of illegally butchering 350 sheep across Northamptonshire appear in court

The gruesome details of how three men allegedly killed and butchered around 350 sheep in Northamptonshire were revealed when they appeared in court this morning (Wednesday, October 9).

Robert Iordan, Florin Nutu and Voirel Manu appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court charged with conspiracy to steal in connection to sheep attacks that have plagued the county this summer.

The remains of sheep killed and butchered in Whilton this summer. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The prosecution lawyer said: "The conspiracy involved the slaughter of about 350 sheep, all that have been slaughtered inhumanely.

"Vehicles and weapons have been taken to the location on local farmers' fields, the sheep are captured and a knife is taken to their throats and they suffer a slow and painful death.

"A pipe is then inserted in to the throat of the sheep which are blown up, they are skinned and their remains are left at the scene."

Iordan, 23, and Nutu, 35, were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of Monday morning shortly after the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton.

Manu, 38, was arrested in Birmingham on Monday evening and all three were charged yesterday (Tuesday).

The prosecutor added: "This has involved a large operation by the police to deal with apprehending these offenders and has caused considerable distress to the farmers in this county as well as members of the public."

In court the trio, who are all of of Dunsink Road, Birmingham, spoke only to confirm their names and addresses via a translator.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 6.