Tributes pour in after death of Northamptonshire Police officer

Hundreds of tributes have been left after the death of one of Northamptonshire Police’s most popular officers.

PC 206 Jason Hill, part of the East Northants local policing team, died on Monday (April 29).

A fundraising page in his memory has already received donations of more than £5,000 from more than 250 people.

Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley paid tribute on Twitter.

On Monday he said: “My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of one of the most popular police officers in @NorthantsPolice who’s [sic] life was cut short today.

“Such a tragic and untimely passing which has had a profound effect on so many.

“Rest in peace Jason and thank you for your service.”

PC Hill was described as a big personality full of hilarious insults.

The fundraising page said: “On Monday, April 29, 2019 Northamptonshire Police lost one of their most loyal, hardworking, passionate and respected officers.

“It is with huge sadness that we have lost a dear friend and valued colleague, PC 206 Jason Hill, who tragically passed away, leaving behind his loving wife and two beautiful daughters of whom he adored.

“Jason was as big in personality and humour as he was in stature and always one to hand nicknames to others, a true gent and also a source of truly original and hilarious insults that made dark moments lighter.

“Northamptonshire Police is in complete shock at his sudden passing and no words can describe how much he will be missed.”

Donations will go to supporting PC Hill’s family.

Several police officers and departments took to Twitter to leave tributes to PC Hill.

The Northants Police Dog Section Twitter account tweeted: “Today @NorthantsPolice lost one of our own.

“An amazing cop who I was honoured to know and work with. RIP Jase. Our hearts are broken. #206.”

PC 888 Goodwin said: “Today the world has lost one of its brightest stars.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories filled with laughter my dear friend.

“I will never forget how much you’ve pushed me throughout my career. A true legend and you will be sorely missed. #RIP206 x”

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “This is devastating.

“What a great man we have lost.”