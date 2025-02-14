Trial date set for driver who pleaded not guilty to causing death of 76-year-old in Northamptonshire village

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:23 BST
A trial date has been set for a driver who pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 76-year-old in a Northamptonshire village.

Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 7, after previously pleading not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol.

Most Popular

The 50-year-old’s charge relates to the death of 76-year-old Keith Turnidge in Bridge Street, Weedon on June 8, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Turnidge was killed after he was hit by a Mini Cooper car while he sat on a bench at around 6.20pm. He was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, but unfortunately died two months later on August 11.

At the latest crown court hearing, a trial date was set for August 17, 2026. Goddard was released on bail.

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice