Trial date set for driver who pleaded not guilty to causing death of 76-year-old in Northamptonshire village
Derren Goddard, of Harmans Way, Weedon, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on February 7, after previously pleading not guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the legal limit for alcohol.
The 50-year-old’s charge relates to the death of 76-year-old Keith Turnidge in Bridge Street, Weedon on June 8, 2023.
Mr Turnidge was killed after he was hit by a Mini Cooper car while he sat on a bench at around 6.20pm. He was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, but unfortunately died two months later on August 11.
At the latest crown court hearing, a trial date was set for August 17, 2026. Goddard was released on bail.