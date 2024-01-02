Total number of motorists arrested during Northamptonshire's drink drive crackdown reaches 100

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A further 27 motorists – including seven on Christmas day – have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving as part of a festive crackdown in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

More suspected drink drivers have been arrested in Northamptonshire.

Since the campaign started on Friday December 1 officers have arrested 76 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 25 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Here are the latest results from December 22 to December 27, 2023.

Friday, December 22:

A 46-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Saturday, December 23:

Duevelle Dore, aged 31, of Nelson Road, Chingford, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Alexei Valacu, aged 51, of Cross Waters Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Phillip Tichavangana, aged 38, of Regent House, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Benjamin Saunders, aged 37, of Larkhall Way, Harpole, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Viorel Mirca, aged 39, of Newington House, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through alcohol. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve):

Mayuran Kailayanathan, aged 34, of Fleming Close, Loughborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Justin Cassidy, aged 20, of Palmer Crescent, Burton Latimer, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Amos Kangethe, aged 31, of Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Shingirai Hupfrey, aged 40, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

A 32-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 57-year-old woman from Upper Benefield was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through alcohol. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day):

Sarbaz Abdullah, aged 38, of Princess Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

David Curley, aged 41, of Rectory Close, Crick, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Mukgadi Nyakabau, aged 33, of Moat Place, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Amanda Watts, aged 33, of Desborough Road, Braybrooke, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Kiran Gollapally, aged 28, of Lennox Walk, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

A 34-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old woman from Gretton was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day):

Abhi Abhi, aged 24, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Curtis Peachment, aged 30, of Bowen Square, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Wednesday, December 27:

Ellyse Broadbelt, aged 21, of Hocknell Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Joan Hepton-Dodds, aged 68, of Vincent Avenue, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Sheryll Harris, aged 41, of Court Lane, Birmingham, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Stuart Mildren, aged 36, of Hallwood Road, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 25.

A 30-year-old woman from Paulerspury was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Court results

Ainars Launerts, aged 27, of Princess Close, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 26, after being arrested on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit. He was issued with an interim six-month driving disqualification until his next appearance on January 26.

A 44-year-old woman has been disqualified from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Sharon Mary McCahill, of Harefield Road, Northampton, was stopped driving her black VW Golf on the A45 London Road, near Collingtree, on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26), and arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

McCahill was subsequently charged and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 27, where she was disqualified from driving, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.