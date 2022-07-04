Thugs, sex attacker, drink-drivers and candle thief all from Northampton sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 16

ROBERT CHARLES BRAINES, aged 76, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £55, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

EREMIA GRIGORE, aged 22, of Lancet Close, Northampton, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over sexually and without consent; discharged conditionally for 36 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

MARK GRAHAM CARTWRIGHT, aged 36, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £320.

DEBORAH PAULA STONE, aged 61, of Birdlake Pastures, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £250, surcharge £34, costs £350, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 17

CONNOR KAY, aged 26, of Oakleigh Drive, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £310.

GLYN SIMON SHEPPARD, aged 33, of Waits Yard, Litchborough, drink-driving, possession of Diazepam; fined £505, surcharge £51, costs £450, disqualified for 16 months.

CHANTELLE FACHIE, aged 21, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, resisted police, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; community order, fined £10, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £400.

NATHAN JOHN BETTLES, aged 33, of no fixed abode, assaulted a police officer; four weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

ROYSTON ROMANO WALLACE, aged 37, of Eden Close, Northampton, breached court order; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

FAYE LOUISE EARL, aged 30, of Treetops, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating, drunk and disorderly behaviour; community order, compensation of £175, surcharge £95, costs £85.

STEVEN REGINALD WARREN, aged 36, of Cherry Close, Northampton, stole Yankee Candles to the value of £120 from B&M; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £50.

SONNY NEWHAM, aged 26, of Weedon Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL-CONSTANTIN BAJAN, aged 32, of Sheep Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL CONSTANTIN GONCUIULEA, aged 40, of Martins Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN RICHARDSON, aged 38, of Hanging Barrows, Boughton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,200, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months. .

VLADIMIR SURUGIU, aged 33, of Windermere Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

JAVARN HINES, aged 21, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, six points.

KIERON JARVIS, aged 20, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

IOSIF STOICA, aged 20, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for seven months.

RICHARD PAUL JOHN BARDEN, aged 37, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

ALFRED KUNIKI, aged 38, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop at red light; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on June 18

ADRIAN WARREN EDWARDS, aged 37, of Brook Street, Daventry, carrying an offensive weapon; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.