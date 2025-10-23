Drink drivers, shoplifters, man caught with cocaine and thief who stole a fridge freezer are also among these cases…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 6

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 55, of no fixed abode, six counts of theft from a shop — on May 1, 2025, at 17:44 stole items to the value of £140 belonging to Asda, on May 1 at 19:08 stole items to the value of £67 belonging to Asda, on June 9 stole wine to the value of £23 belonging to Co-op, on August 14 stole coffee liquor to the value of £10.99 belonging to Aldi, on August 18 stole wine to the value of £8 belonging to Aldi, on September 11 stole items to the value of £35 belonging to One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £265, alcohol treatment for four months. Rehabilitation activity, compensation: £35.

HARIKRISHNA PATEL, aged 55, of Lombardy Court, Northampton, theft from a shop — on June 17, 2025, stole food items to the value of £33 belonging to Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £33, costs £85, surcharge £16.

TIMOTHY POLLOCK, aged 54, of Murcott, Long Buckby, drink driving on Harlestone Road, Northampton — 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £384, costs £85, surcharge £154, disqualified for 23 months.

ANDREI DRAGAN, aged 33, of Foxendale Square, Northampton, drink driving on York Road, Northampton — 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, costs £85, surcharge £48, disqualified for 12 months.

IGOR BARCOVSCHII, aged 28, of Kettering Close, Daventry, drink driving on New Street, Daventry — 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for three years, two months.

ARRON LACEY, aged 33, of Grafton Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on October 5, 2025, stole three bottles of wine and a packet of sweets to the value of £33.50 belonging to Co-op, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; 36 weeks in prison, compensation of £33.50, costs £85.

ZAK FREETH, aged 26, of Ladycroft, Daventry, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £4,820, costs £85, surcharge £154.

■ These cases were heard on October 7

KENNETH RICE PIESSE, aged 20, of Rillwood Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, surcharge £114.

WILLIAM LAZENBY, aged 31, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you an offence had been committed; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £650, surcharge £114, disqualified for 18 months.

SHAY GREGORY, aged 24, of Calvert Close, Greens Norton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £350, costs £85, surcharge £140.

DANIEL ARBITER, aged 37, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, stalking without fear / alarm / distress, possession of a class B drug; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £250, costs £400.fined

AZIZUR RAHMAN, aged 43, of Acorn Close, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of saliva for a preliminary roadside test in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; drove while disqualified on, A45 at Thrapston, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 36 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 72 months.

DEMI GRIMSTON, aged 29, of Castle Street, Northampton, theft — stole a fridge freezer belonging to a person; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £650, surcharge £26.

MOHAMMAD AMAR, aged 52, of Smyth Court, Northampton, drove on M1 failing to comply with a lane closure signal; fined £60, costs £200, surcharge £24, three points.

■ These cases were heard on October 8

GEORGE LAVERICK, aged 54, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; fined £250, costs £400, surcharge £114.

JAMES WRIGHT, aged 36, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, drove on A45 Earls Barton otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £500, costs £400, surcharge £100, six points.

JANIS STEPONS, aged 41, of no fixed abode, three counts of theft from a shop — on July 8, 2025, stole items to the value of £26 belonging to One Stop, on July14 stole items to the value of £49.99 belonging to TK Maxx, on September 11, 2025, stole items to the value of £35 belonging to One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £86.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 45, of no fixed abode, two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being on Abington Street and being found in possession of an open receptacle of alcohol; five-year criminal behaviour order not to enter Northampton town centre.

PHILIP MINNEY, aged 63, of Bakers Lane, Stoke Bruerne, speeding on A45 High Street, Weedon — 36mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £400, costs £110, surcharge £160, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKE WORGAN, aged 20, of Archer Avenue, Braunston, drove a Keeway motorcycle on Jubilee Road, Daventry, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, fined £200, costs £110, surcharge £80, six points.

NATANAEL NISTOR, aged 26, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Bridge Street, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £750, costs £110, surcharge £300, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROMEO-MARIAN IRIMITA, aged 34, of Prestwold Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Kingsley Park Terrace otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, stopped a vehicle within pelican pedestrian crossing limits; fined £500, costs £110, surcharge £200, six points.

MIKEAL ELLIS, aged 42, of Calvert Road, Greens Norton, speeding on A45 High Street, Weedon — 36mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £384, costs £110, surcharge £154, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSHUA MARK PUNTER, aged 32, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to reside at an approved address; fined £50, costs £200.

